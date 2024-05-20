A covered stadium option for the Browns on the lakefront? What we know

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns have been playing their games on banks of Lake Erie since their inception in 1946. While the Haslams seem to have momentum to build a new domed stadium in Brook Park next to the airport, Cleveland architect and real estate developer Robert Corna has a lakefront development plan ready to go with a stadium he calls the “Hexatron.”

“Create a six-sided stadium that’s covered with a glass roof and the roof would open,” Robert said.

The “Hexatron” design may sound familiar. He presented this idea in 1985 to the Cleveland Browns and then Indians to share a stadium. The idea never materialized.

Nearly 40 years later, Corna’s Hexatron plan is back, but with better lake front plans.

“It’s about being able to build the Hexatron … you just push it out in the lake about 100 yards (with landfill),” Corna added. “That’s a two year project from when they start. Everybody wants to keep the stadium downtown.”

Once the Hexatron is built, Phase 2 of Corna’s plan would begin: tearing down current Cleveland Browns Stadium and building it up.

“This is their [Haslam] village. Restaurants, bars, apartments, you name it. Hotels, transportation center, but it’s all because the parking is underneath,” Corna said.

Where would you get the money for that?

“That little thing right there. The casino? Yes, that will pay for everything,” Corna said. “The economics behind this are far superior to Brook Park. Far superior.”

Corna said a retractable roof would cost $500 million. His stadium would run about $1 billion, roughly $500 million less than what the Browns are reportedly asking to build in Brook Park.

“They have to be out [of Cleveland Browns Stadium] when the lease is up in 2028. This, without any question, this stadium can start now without their schedule of football (being compromised). They can start tomorrow morning,” he said.

Corna has decades of architecture and real estate development experience in Cleveland and he said this plan would transform Cleveland.

“I have this vision because I believe this will make this part continue and we tie the Flats into one huge lake front,” Corna said. “That’s Cleveland’s future.”

Corna has to yet pitch his idea with the Cleveland Browns. When and if he gets the opportunity to talk to Jimmy and Dee Haslam, he’ll be ready.

“All he needs is 10 minutes with me to see this,” Corna said. “He’ll see it. He’ll see it right away. Every question they’re running into in Brook Park, it’s been answered here. You can’t deny how wonderful that would be on the water front for people to live there, shop there, entertain there, gambling, it would all tie it together, I hope they see that.”

Corna’s entire Hexatron Stadium and lakefront development plan would take about five years to complete with the goal of having everything done in time for hosting Super Bowl LXV in 2031.

