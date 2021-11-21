These coverage stats for Patriots CB J.C. Jackson over last four games are insane

These coverage stats for J.C. Jackson over last four games are crazy good originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson is having a tremendous season with NFL free agency looming.

The 26-year-old veteran's six interceptions through 11 games are the second-most in the league. And no player has more interceptions than Jackson's 23 since the start of the 2018 campaign.

Jackson has been particularly dominant over the last four games. He's intercepted three passes and shut down pretty much every wide receiver he's covered during that span, as the stats from Pro Football Focus in the tweet below illustrate:

JC Jackson last four games in coverage, per @PFF:



🔒 4 catches

🔒 61 yards

🔒 3 INT

🔒 1 TD

🔒 3.13 Passer Rating when targeted#Patriots pic.twitter.com/CW8Pguv3QD — Ryan Spagnoli (@Ryan_Spags) November 19, 2021

Well, that's about as good as it gets.

Jackson's latest interception came in Thursday night's Week 11 game against the Atlanta Falcons. It was one of four interceptions by the Patriots defense in the 25-0 victory.

Jackson is in the final year of his contract and poised to receive a massive raise as a free agent next offseason. The Patriots would be wise to pay Jackson and keep him in Foxboro for the foreseeable future, especially after they traded veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore last month.