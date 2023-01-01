Coverage maps, Cowboys rooting guide for pivotal Week 17 Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys are in the clubhouse, already having completed their Week 17 round. Playing the equivalent of a morning round, Dallas took care of their business on Thursday night, winning 27-13 on the road in Tennessee to improve to 12-4 on the season. Now Dallas enters the “can anyone help us” phase of the weekend schedule, as the New Year has arrived with a ton of unfinished business.

For two straight weeks the Cowboys have refused to go quietly into the night, staving off the idea that their playoff seed was set in stone. In all likelihood Dallas will enter the tournament as the NFC’s fifth seed, but they’ve kept alive the gutshot straight draw of winning the NFC East and earning a top-three seed. Here’s a look at all of Sunday’s action, who Dallas will play for, and what fans will be able to watch without help.

All coverage maps are from 506sports.com.

New Orleans Saints (6-9) @ Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) | Sunday, Noon CT

Referee: Jerome Boger

Who to Root for and Why: The most important game, of course. The Eagles have some pressure to win as they have still not clinched the NFC East and therefore haven’t clinched the No. 1 seed. A loss means that Dallas still has a chance to win the division with a win next week against the Commanders and another Eagles’ loss. Also of note, Philly has the Saints’ first-round pick in 2023 which is currently in the top 10. New Orleans can still win the NFC South, albeit a long shot.

Eagles-Saints Coverage Map: If you're in the blue you get this game

FOX: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston

Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) @ New York Giants (8-6-1) | Sunday, Noon CT

Referee: Craig Wrolstad

Who to Root for and Why: The Giants can’t rise above the No. 6 seed but can still fall to No. 7 or even miss the playoffs entirely. One win and they’re in. Why does this matter to Dallas? The Giants face Philly in Week 18 and if the Eagles lose, it would help the Cowboys that New York still has something to play for as opposed to resting their key guys for the wild-card round.

Story continues

Giants-Colts Coverage Map: If you're in the blue, you get this game

CBS: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Carolina Panthers (6-9) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) | Sunday, Noon CT

Referee: Brad Rogers

Who to Root for and Why: Conventional thinking says avoid Tom Brady, who is 7-0 lifetime against Dallas, at all costs. Galaxy Brain says that the Panthers are 4-1 at home under interim coach Steve Wilks and is running the ball at unreal clips right now. Still, rather take the chances against Sir Purr than the Jolly Roger.

Panthers-Bucs Coverage Map: If you're in the red, you get this game

FOX: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

San Francisco 49ers (11-4) @ Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) | Sunay, 3:05 pm CT

Referee: Clay Martin

Who to Root for and Why: If the Eagles somehow fall back to the pack, then this matchup matters. Dallas will need additional help to earn the No. 1 seed and the bye, even if they somehow win the division. The 49ers would own the tiebreaker over Dallas if the two are division winners with the same record, so they need to lose one of their final two games.

49ers-Raiders Coverage Map: If you're in the yellow, you get this late game

FOX: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

Minnesota Vikings (12-3) @ Green Bay Packers (7-8) | Sunday 3:25 pm CT

Referee: Carl Cheffers

Who to Root for and Why: Dallas owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Vikings thanks to their 40-3 drubbing a few weeks ago. But if the Cowboys get to the Eagles’ record, they’ll need the Vikings to lose one of their final two games; just like San Francisco, so the tiebreaker actually comes into play.

Vikings-Packers Coverage Map: If you're in the red you get this game

CBS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire