What is it like to cover the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals?

So what actually happens for the reporters who cover the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals? What is the gig like? How do they do their jobs? What are the perks of covering their hometown beat as the Celtics are poised to compete for an NBA-record 18th title?

Perhaps more importantly, what are the drawbacks of such a task, in light of the long, late hours, intense competition, and the hordes of national and international media descending on the beat? Go behind the scenes of Game 1 of the NBA Finals with CLNS Media to get a peak at what covering the Celtics is like during the NBA finals.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to see for yourself.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire