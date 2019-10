Michelle Gingras, Liz Loza, and Kimberley A. Martin, are joined by Yahoo Sports' Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson to discuss America's Team. From Jason Garrett's future at the helm, his possible replacements, and the chances the Cowboys resign Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper. Catch "Let's Play" on "Cover 3" every Monday at 7:30pm ET on yahoosports.com and the Yahoo Sports app.

