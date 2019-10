Michelle Gingras, Liz Loza, and Kimberley A. Martin discuss whether New Orleans should start future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees Sunday against Arizona if he is cleared to play by team doctors. The Cover 3 crew also examine how teams often mishandle the return of injured players. Catch "Let's Play" on "Cover 3" every Monday at 7:30pm ET on yahoosports.com and the Yahoo Sports app.

