Mondays on Yahoo Sports ahead of the livestream of Monday Night Football is Cover 3 - a half-hour digital NFL show covering the league through the eyes of host Michelle Gingras, NFL reporter Kimberley Martin and NFL Analyst Liz Loza. With features, exclusive interviews and unique guests, Cover 3 explores the storylines from Sunday, looks ahead to MNF and discusses everything surrounding the the NFL every week.

