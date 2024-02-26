Coventry v Maidstone LIVE: FA Cup latest score and updates as non-league side eye shock quarter-final

Maidstone will look to continue their remarkable run in the FA Cup as they travel to Coventry in the fifth round tonight.

George Elokobi’s side are a game away from the quarter-finals after stunning Ipswich, and again face Championship opposition. Maidstone are eighth in the National League south, the sixth tier of English football, and are aiming to become just the second non-league side to reach the quarter-finals in the last 100 years, after Lincoln City in 2017.

Coventry, who were knocked out by non-league opposition in Wrexham last season, beat Sheffield Wednesday in a fourth-round replay and will fancy their chances of continuing their own promising cup run at home. The Sky Blues currently sit ninth in the second tier and will be out to spoil the party as Maidstone look to reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

Coventry: Wilson, Latibeaudiere, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell, Kelly, Torp, Palmer, Tavares, Simms, Wright

Maidstone: Covolan, Greenidge, Fowler, Brown, Berkeley-Agyepong, Corne, Reynolds, Doku, Kyprianou, Bone, Sole

18:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Born in Cameroon, George Elokobi believes Maidstone’s FA Cup adventure has catapulted them onto the global stage and has captured the imagination from Kent and beyond.

“It’s a huge moment for myself. It’s a huge moment for my community back in Cameroon. It’s a huge moment for our football club. For Africa as well. It’s huge.

“The FA Cup is regarded as one of the best competitions in the world and for Maidstone to be in the fifth round, against a Championship side in Coventry, a club full of history, it’s an inspirational moment for myself and I’m ever so proud to be the leader of the club.”

(Getty Images)

18:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Line-ups!

Coventry: Wilson, Latibeaudiere, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell, Kelly, Torp, Palmer, Tavares, Simms, Wright

Maidstone: Covolan, Greenidge, Fowler, Brown, Berkeley-Agyepong, Corne, Reynolds, Doku, Kyprianou, Bone, Sole

The team news is in for this historic @EmiratesFACup 5th Round tie 🏆👀



🌽🐶 Corne dog leads the side

😍🪨 Kyps returns to the Stones defence along with Raphe

🏃‍♂️💨 Liam comes in out wide#UpTheStones 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/qRNend9l5b — Maidstone United (@maidstoneunited) February 26, 2024

18:38 , Jamie Braidwood

Maidstone’s journey to the fifth round:

16 September, 2023: won 4-1 vs Steyning Town (9)

30 September, 2023: won 2-0 vs Winchester City (7)

14 October, 2023: won 2-0 vs Torquay United (6)

4 November, 2023: won 2-0 vs Chesham United (7)

2 December, 2023: won 2-1 vs Barrow (4)

6 January, 2024: won 1-0 vs Stevenage (3)

27 January, 2024: won 2-1 vs Ipswich (2)

Maidstone won at Ipswich, who were flying high in the Championship (PA Wire)

18:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Maidstone have already played seven matches in the FA Cup to reach the fifth round, starting their journey in the second qualifying round.

A stone wall at the back 🪨@maidstoneunited's defensive record in this year's #EmiratesFACup is CRAZY! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/STGA3kpicA — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 22, 2024

18:23 , Jamie Braidwood

Maidstone have arrived!

George Elokobi and his players take the opportunity to pose for a team photo before tonight’s fifth-round tie.

(Getty Images)

18:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Maidstone’s stunning FA Cup journey has been led by George Elokobi, the former Wolves defender who took charge of the club in 2023.

“It’s an incredible achievement, not just for ourselves but for the community, Maidstone United, and our fanbase,” he said.

“But we have also gained so much admiration globally, how we have gone about our FA Cup run, how we’ve approached it as a football club.

“Now we have kids coming up to us saying ‘we want to emulate what you have done’.

“It’s historic and a lot of the people around the city and elsewhere who aren’t even connected with Maidstone, they’ve told me their new team is Maidstone United. That shows you what the players have done.”

Maidstone United manager George Elokobi (PA Wire)

18:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line-ups

Coventry XI: Collins; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell; Kelly, Torp; Tavares, Palmer, Wright; Simms.

Maidstone XI: Lucas; Hoyte, Fowler, Greenidge, Kyprianou; Corne, Bone, Berkeley-Agyepong; Sole, Duku, Reynolds

18:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news

It is feared that Tatsuhiro Sakamoto will not play again this season for Coventry after suffering a serious injury against Preston. Ben Sheaf and Jamie Allen remain sidelined.

Paul Appiah is suspended for Maidstone after being sent off for a second yellow card in last week’s defeat to Aveley.

18:02 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Coventry vs Maidstone?

Coventry vs Maidstone is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Monday 26 February at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV4, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. A live stream will be available via the ITVX platform.

Good evening

18:00 , Jamie Braidwood

