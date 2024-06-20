Coventry sign Huddersfield midfielder Rudoni

Coventry City have signed midfielder Jack Rudoni from relegated Huddersfield Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old Londoner becomes City's third summer signing following the arrival of Australian winger Raphael Borges Rodrigues and Bologna defender Luis Binks.

Like Raphael and Binks, Rudoni has signed a four-year deal.

He help will fill the void if, as has been reported, Callum O'Hare leaves the Championship club when his contract expires on 30 June.

Rudoni joined Huddersfield in July 2022 on a four-year deal just eight days after then boss Carlos Corberan had left the Terriers.

But he still ended up playing for seven different managers in his two seasons at the club - Danny Schofield, Mark Fotheringham, caretaker boss Narcis Pelach, Neil Warnock, Darren Moore, another caretaker boss Jon Worthington and Andre Breitenreiter.

Instead, he has now signed for the EFL's longest-serving manager, former Huddersfield boss Robins, who began his second spell in charge of the Sky Blues in March 2017.

"Jack is a talented player with great technical ability," said Robins.

"He is adept at getting the ball and driving teams forward and creating opportunities. He is a young player who we are sure will be popular with our supporters."

Rudoni added: "The atmosphere at the Coventry Building Society Arena was one of the first things I thought of when I knew that I was coming here.

"I have played there a few times over the years and the atmosphere is always great. I can't wait to get going. Even just being at the training ground has given me that buzz to play again."

After losing to Luton Town in the Championship play-off final in 2023, Coventry finished ninth last season, nine points shy of the top six.