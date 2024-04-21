Coventry fans look to enjoy their day at Wembley

Coventry fans are making their first FA Cup semi-final trip since 1987 [Getty Images]

Coventry City fans have said they plan to enjoy their team's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, whatever the result.

More than 30,000 are expected to make the trip to London for the match against Manchester United.

It is the club's first FA Cup semi-final since going on to win the competition in 1987.

Coventry fan Jonas said: "I think today the pressure is massively off us."

His eight-year-old son Ben had travelled with him and said he had "a good feeling that we might win this time".

Coventry City appeared at Wembley last season for the Championship play-off final and Jonas said fans at the time were thinking "what if?".

But his feelings were different ahead of a match they were not favourites to win.

"If we go through, amazing if we don't, we've done so well to get to where we are and it's just a lifetime away from where we were 10 years ago," he said.

Natalie drove down to Wembley from Warwick with her son and his friend and planned to meet up with her sister at the match.

She said she was five when she went to her first game and will be 50 this September.

She was wearing the shirt her mother wore for the 1987 final.

This match was about "creating memories for our own kids," she said.

She added: "I was hoping for play-offs, I couldn't have believed this would happen in my wildest dreams."

Thousands of Coventry fans have travelled to Wembley [BBC]

After two visits to Wembley in successive seasons, Sky Blues fan Steve joked there could be more to come and said: "We've still got the play-offs, we've still got the final and we've still got the Charity Shield.

"We're thinking about buying an apartment down here because it's cheaper."

Another fan, Sue from Stivichall, had also attended the other semi-final between Manchester City and Chelsea because her husband supports Man City.

She said she thought it was quiet at the first game and predicted the Coventry fans would create a different atmosphere which might take Manchester United by surprise.

She said she was not nervous because "nobody outside this Coventry bubble expects us to win".

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related internet links