Coventry defeats Oxford 5-2 to win the 2024 Class S State Championship

MIDDLETOWN — While Coventry baseball head coach Ryan Giberson said the team being under the radar last year led to its state championship run, that wasn’t the case this season.

Coventry was the more experienced team, with nine seniors, while Oxford had four seniors. As a result, Giberson said he felt pressure to win it since it was their last game.

Last year, Giberson said Coventry could not win its second state championship in four years due to experience. He said the experience helped change the result this year since they weren’t the younger team.

After losing to Haddam- Killingworth in the Class S State Championship last year, the No.1 Coventry Patriots baseball team avenged their loss a year later, defeating the No.15 Oxford Wolverines 5-2 at Palmer Field on Friday night.

It was Coventry’s third state championship in the program’s history and their first since 2019.

Giberson said he’s super proud of the team and he added that he has never had a team earn it as much as this one.

“It’s one of the more special groups I’ve ever had,” Giberson said. “We have a lot of selfless guys who are willing to compete and play at any time. They love each other, and winning is more important than anything else.”

Although Coventry is an experienced team, and most players played in the championship game last year, sophomore Kevin Johnson didn't.

However, the experience didn’t matter for Johnson. He pitched a complete game, giving up three hits and striking out four batters. He said he felt like the weight was off his shoulders when he got the last out. He said this year was for the seniors.

“Last year, we got absolutely crushed,” Johnson said. “This year was about punching everybody in the face and trying to punch everybody back in the face. We didn’t want silver medals.”

After the first two innings were scoreless, Oxford broke the tie in the third inning.

Oxford got on the board first despite not recording a hit, scoring on a steal from senior Jake Matusovich, who scored junior Quentin Glass after the throw went into center field. With two outs, Oxford added to their lead on an RBI line drive double to left field from sophomore Logan Somers to go up 2-0.

Coventry got a run back in the bottom half of the inning after senior Evan Menzel reached on an error to second base with two outs that scored senior Nathan Spear.

The Patriots tied it up in the fourth inning on a line drive base hit from sophomore Mather Spear to make it 2-2.

Coventry created separation from Oxford in the fifth inning by capitalizing on their errors.

After Menzel grounded out to shortstop, senior Gavin Covell reached on an error to shortstop that scored Spear. It gave Coventry a 3-2 lead, their first of the game.

Oxford then elected to walk senior Nate Cordner intentionally. Sophomore Dustin Menzel made Oxford pay for that decision as he got an RBI line drive base hit to left to put Coventry up 4-2.

After Cordner stole third base, he scored when the throw went into left field to give Coventry a 5-2 lead.

Oxford could not make the game interesting in the last two innings since they couldn’t get a base runner. Johnson shut the door, retiring the side in order with a strikeout to end the game.

Despite it being the team's main goal the whole year, Giberson said they never discussed winning the state championship. He said didn’t want to set long-term goals since there are too many things you can’t control.

“For them to take that approach and just grind day in and day out is super impressive,” Giberson said. They didn’t want to lose again.”