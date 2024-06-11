Coventry cruises past Holy Cross to repeat as Class S State Champions

STORRS — Junior Sarah Miller said there was a lot of doubt about the Coventry softball team entering the season this year due to the team losing five seniors who helped them win their first state title.

However, Coventry proved the doubters wrong, getting contributions from everyone in the Class S state title game. The No.1 Coventry Patriots softball team cruised past the No. 9 Holy Cross Crusaders 16-3 to repeat as the Class S State Champions at Burrill Family Field at UConn on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

It was much less stressful for Coventry this time as they won 4-3 over Cromwell last year.

Despite Coventry having four freshmen playing for the first time at this stage, the lights weren’t too bright for any of them. Specifically, freshman Lilah Talaga went 4-5 with a single, double, and two triples and two RBIs. She was named the Most Valuable Player for the game.

The lights also weren’t too bright for the other freshmen. Freshman Meghan Doherty had two hits, and Emma Vertucci had a double.

Coventry head coach Jeff LaHouse said for the freshmen to step up on this stage shows how mentally tough they are.

“They fed off each other and they wanted their chance to drive the ball, and they got it,” LaHouse said.

LaHouse added that Coventry immediately adjusted at the plate after he saw Holy Cross playing for the bunts. He said once they figured they could succeed against their pitcher, they decided not to bunt anymore.

The adjustment worked for Coventry, as they had 16 hits overall, including seven from nine players.

After the teams traded runs in the first inning, Coventry took the lead in the third inning. The rally started with a Talaga ground-rule double to right center. After Doherty walked, Coventry took the lead with a two-run RBI double from Miller to center to go up 3-1.

Senior Elizabeth Mitchell added to Coventry’s lead with a two-run home run to center to go up 5-1. Mitchell said she wasn’t happy with her first at-bat, where she grounded out. She said her athletic trainer told her to stay conservative and stay small in her next at-bat.

“I know the letters aren’t a strike, so look down in the zone and crush it,” Mitchell said. “She gave me that pitch right over the middle of the plate, and I pounded it. I had no clue it was over, but I was hoping it would go over.”

Coventry's offense continued to fire on all cylinders in the fourth inning. Miller got an RBI triple to right field that scored Vertucci to go up 6-1.

Coventry’s offense continued to click as Doherty got an RBI line-drive double to left center to make it 7-1. The Patriots added one more run on a line-drive base hit to center from Miller.In the fifth inning, Coventry put the game out of reach, scoring four runs. A double from Doherty gave Coventry a 9-1 that scored junior Charlotte Wesoloskie. Talaga then got a triple to right field to give Coventry a 10-1 lead.

After Doherty lined out to third base, Miller got an RBI triple to put Coventry up 11-1. Mitchell scored Miller on a line drive base hit to left to make it 12-1. She scored on a wild pitch to give Coventry a 13-1 lead through four innings.

While Coventry scored most of their runs with less than two outs, that wasn’t the case in the sixth inning. A two-run RBI double from Miller scored Vertucci and Doherty to put Coventry up 15-3. Mitchell drove in Coventry’s last run on an RBI double to left center to go up 16-3.

Coventry celebrated on the mound after Mitchell struck out senior Jaylnn Poll to end the game.

After recovering from a torn ACL in her left knee last spring, where she was on the sidelines for the volleyball and softball state championship titles, Miller said she was grateful to be here.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be back here,” Miller said. “It was hard when I had to sit out last year. I’m super grateful to be here, and I’m so proud of myself for working as hard as I did and staying hungry no matter what.”

Although LaHouse said last year's team was really good, he said this is one of the best nine players that he’s had played together.

“Once our offense got going, there was no stopping them,” LaHouse said. “They just fed off each other.”