Coventry Comets 2023 high school football preview

HEAD COACH: Rich Smith, first year, 0-0

LAST YEAR: 5-6 overall, 2-5 in Metro Athletic Conference

POSTSEASON: Division IV, Region: 13

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS

Aiden Boylen, DE-OG, 5-11, 190, So.

Brice White-Heldman, OB-FS, 5-6, 160, Jr.

Mason Gaugler, K-LB, 5-9, 200, Sr.

Jeremy Candelaria, OT-DT, 5-11, 205, So.

Gage Akins, OG-DE, 5-11, 210, Jr.

Kaleb McBride, OG-NT, 6-3, 320, So.

Evan Owen, RB-ILB, 5-10, 180, So.

Lamar Taylor, RB-OLB, 5-10, 190, So.

Ben Blackert, WR/DB, 5-10, 170, Jr.

Mike White, LB-RB, 5-9, 175, Sr.

Alex Staiger, C-DE, 5-10, 190, So.

Lucas Futrell, WR-DB, 5-10, 170, Sr.

IMPACT PLAYERS: "[Lucas Futrell] is our team leader," Smith said. "He is going to be one of our best weapons on offense as a receiver and a top defensive back in the area." Taylor will start at tailback. "He has a ton of athletic ability that will allow him to run inside and out of the tackles," Smith said. Meanwhile, Smith said Candelaria has been one of hardest workers this offseason and will anchor both lines.

WHAT'S NEW: "Besides me being a first-year head coach, the community will see a lot of new faces on the field on Friday nights," Smith said. "Our team is young and we will start a number of sophomores and freshmen. Some of the newcomers expected to make impacts for us are freshman Alex Meinen, junior Ben Blackert and senior Jaden Keenan. Also we will be running a more spread offense this year along with a 3 stack defense."

OUTLOOK: Coventry will be a young team with a few great senior leaders. "The young players are starting to believe they can compete at a high level," Smith said. "I want the players to be proud to be Coventry football players. They will be very disciplined in and out of the classroom."

