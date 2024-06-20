Coventry City To Pay Higher Fee Than Claimed For Jack Rudoni

Coventry City will be paying Huddersfield Town a fee of £6m plus add-ons to land Jack Rudoni, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rudoni could not help Huddersfield avoid dropping into League One this season, but his reputation has not taken a hit.

Coventry have been keen to land the midfielder, however Huddersfield’s asking price of £10m was proving to be an issue for Mark Robins’ men.

It was claimed that Coventry are to pay around £5m for Rudoni, but it appears they are splashing out more.

The Championship side will pay £6m plus add-ons for the midfielder, giving Huddersfield a financial boost.

It remains to be seen how easily achievable the add-ons are, or how much extra they add to the final fee.

Coventry though feel Rudoni could be a key piece of their promotion push and are happy to pay the cash.

Rudoni, 23, played in both Huddersfield’s meetings with Coventry in the Championship in the recent season.