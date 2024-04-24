Coventry City 2-3 Hull City: Tigers win to keep Championship play-off hopes alive

Hull City kept alive their Championship play-off hopes as they beat Coventry City in a furious five-goal showstopper.

But Sunday's beaten FA Cup finalists had largely themselves to blame as their own hopes of a second trip to Wembley in successive months were ended by three soft goals.

The Sky Blues gifted Jaden Philogene's first-half opener, as well as substitute Noah Ohio's 78th-minute winner with his first touch - while they were also on the wrong end of a contentious penalty.

Twice the Sky Blues levelled, first through Kasey Palmer's superb free-kick and then Bobby Thomas's header but Thomas's under-hit backpass allowed Ohio to hit the winner just two minutes after leaving the bench to lift the Tigers back to within three points of sixth-placed Norwich City.

And that leaves Coventry nine points adrift with three games left, a worse goal difference than Norwich - and needing snookers.

