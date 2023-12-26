Coventry City 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday: Tatsuhiro Sakamoto double seals Sky Blues win

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto netted both goals as Coventry held off struggling Sheffield Wednesday at the CBS Arena.

The Japan midfielder's strike midway through the first half was his second in as many games.

The Sky Blues had to withstand a Wednesday fightback as both Anthony Musaba and Bailey Cadamarteri went close.

But Sakamoto wrapped up victory late on with a curling finish that extended Coventry's unbeaten run to five games.

Coventry's Liam Kitching and Wednesday's Bambo Diaby were both sent off following a scuffle after the full-time whistle.

Sakamoto, who snatched the Sky Blues' first goal in their 3-0 win at Sunderland on Saturday, was first on the scoresheet again - although Wednesday were short-handed when the winger's 20th-minute strike broke the deadlock.

Striker Callum Paterson was forced off with a head injury and the visitors had not yet been able to bring on his replacement when Haji Wright found space on the left and crossed for Sakamoto to steer a left-footed finish into the far corner.

The Coventry pair continued to cause problems for the visitors, with a ferocious Sakamoto effort charged down and Wednesday scrambling away another dangerous cross before Wright could pounce.

Sakamoto went close again soon after the interval, but the Owls regrouped and carved out a series of good opportunities to draw level.

Home goalkeeper Brad Collins pulled off a double save to thwart Liam Palmer and Musaba in quick succession before turning Cadamarteri's effort behind.

But Wednesday could not find a way through and Sakamoto snuffed out their hopes, turning inside onto his left foot before bending a precise finish beyond Cameron Dawson.

Coventry climb to 13th place, while Wednesday's 10th defeat in 12 away games keeps them in 23rd - but now eight points from safety.

Coventry manager Mark Robins told BBC Radio Coventry & Warwickshire:

"It was a really good first-half performance, I thought we controlled that from start to finish and we got a really good goal, albeit they had a man off the field at the time.

"Haji's picked out a brilliant ball for Tatsu, his movement was outstanding and his finish was even better.

"In the second half they started a little bit higher, they become more aggressive and press and we just didn't have that quality often enough but, when we got out, we looked a threat.

"Then Tatsu's second goal is a great bit of play - he picks the far corner out and that shows his confidence is sky high, which is fantastic."

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"I think it was two very different halves. We wanted to create space behind them because we know they're always high with the last line and we had some moments, but they were not clean enough.

"Then in the second half we changed the shape a little bit and we dominated the game. We created a big opportunity to come back with the equaliser, but we missed it.

"I think our opponents scored with the first shot in the second half. It is always the quality in the two boxes.

"If you make the same mistakes again, it's hard to take something in this league. Now we have to create a new momentum."