Coventry 3-3 Man Utd (2-4 pens): Key stats
Manchester United have reached the FA Cup final for a record 22nd time, reaching the final in back-to-back seasons for the first time since doing so in 2003-04 and 2004-05.
Each of the last 15 FA Cup semi-finals between a Premier League club and lower league opponent have seen the top-flight club progress to the final; five of the previous six teams to do so have gone on to lift the trophy.
Manchester United have become the first team to progress through an FA Cup semi-final via penalties in back-to-back seasons, having also eliminated Brighton at this stage last season.
Manchester United failed to win a game (in normal or extra-time) that they led by three goals in for the first time since their 5-5 draw with West Bromwich Albion in May 2013 in what was Alex Ferguson’s final game in charge of the Red Devils.
United have conceded 74 goals across all competitions this season, their most in a campaign since 1978-79 (also 74). They have conceded 3 or more goals in 14 different matches this season, their most since 1962-63 (also 14).
Bruno Fernandes (13 goals, 10 assists) is the only Premier League player to both score 10+ goals and assist 10+ goals across all competitions in the last four seasons. He has scored in four consecutive appearances for the first time since November 2020.
Haji Wright scored the second 90th minute goal Manchester United have ever conceded at Wembley Stadium after Dean Saunders’ strike for Aston Villa in the 1994 League Cup final (excluding extra-time). Coventry City have scored more 90th minute goals than any other team in the FA Cup this season (4) with Wright also netting in stoppage time against Wolves in the previous round.