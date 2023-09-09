Covenant Christian football survives comeback bid against Houma Christian School

THIBODAUX — Houma Christian battled to cut the deficit from 20 points down to a touchdown on Friday night, but it was Covenant Christian (2-0) who survived the Warriors bid (1-1) and ran out the clock to stay undefeated.

Friday's game was scoreless until the final minutes of the opening half, when two touchdowns from quarterback Kyler Robichaux — one on the ground, one through the air — to take a 14-point lead in the second quarter. HCS running back Joseph Landry scored a late touchdown before the teams went to the locker room, but most of the second half was all Lions.

Covenant Christian football players run onto the field before Friday's game against Houma Christian.

It took another Landry touchdown late in the fourth quarter for Houma Christian to show some life. After recovering an onside kick, a short field led to another Warriors touchdown, giving HCS a chance to win or tie with a defensive stand. However, it was unable to stop the Lions offense. CCA ran out the clock to secure a win in their rivalry for a second consecutive year.

Big plays

An 81-yard touchdown run by Landry jumpstarted a sluggish HCS offense, but it was backup receiver Mace Charpentier who made the biggest play of the night for the Warriors. After an offsides penalty wiped out a Lions recovery, Charpentier recovered the re-kick to retain possession.

However it was Robichaux, converting a third down on a quarterback draw deep in HCS territory for CCA, that proved to be the difference maker on Friday night.

Big players

Robichaux and Landry went back and forth trading blows on their respective offenses throughout Friday's game. Landry finished with 130 rushing yards and all three Warriors touchdowns, while Robichaux contributed more than 100 yards and a touchdown with his arm and legs.

Elsewhere, Houma Christian's Micah Callais made four tackles and two sacks to lead the Warriors defense, and Covenant Christian's Bailey Streams led all receivers with six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown of his own.

They said it

"I just kept my head high," said Lions defensive back Tristan Roberts, who played his first career game at safety on Friday and finished with two interceptions. "Coaches were talking about it all week. I just stood my own ground in the secondary and ball hawked."

What's next

Covenant Christian travels to Morgan City next week, while Houma Christian hosts Ascension Christian.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Covenant Christian survives comeback bid against Houma Christian