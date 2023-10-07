Covenant Christian Academy football falls flat, shut out in loss to Vermilion Catholic

THIBODAUX— Covenant Christian football couldn't snap its losing streak on Friday night, as the Lions (2-4) dropped their fourth straight game with Vermilion Catholic (6-0) prevailing, 33-0.

The CCA defense couldn't slow down the Eagles, who scored a touchdown on each of the game's first five possessions. The offense couldn't get going, as four of the Lions' seven drives ended in either a fumble, interception, or turnover on downs.

By the time Friday's game moved to a running clock in the fourth quarter, both sides were content to let the clock hit zero without major injuries.

Big plays

The most important plays came when Covenant Christian managed to move the ball, only to see the chance for a score erased by the Vermilion Catholic defense. In the second quarter, the Eagles forced a Lions fumble and recovered it with CCA on the brink of the red zone.

Later in the quarter, quarterback Tristan Rogers watched his fourth-down pass go through the hands of receiver Connor Bascle with the offense in the red zone, while Rogers threw two interceptions in VCHS territory in the fourth quarter.

Big players

When the offense did move the ball, it did so through running back Connor Lally, who rebounded from a slow start to finish with 18 carries for 78 yards.

The defensive leader was sophomore linebacker Peyton Trosclair, who made 13 tackles, including two for a loss and a sack on Friday night. Trosclair even made an appearance at receiver on the final drive, catching a 12-yard pass.

They said it

"Whenever you've got an opponent like Vermilion Catholic who's always in the big dance, we want to see how we measure up to these guys," said CCA head coach Jesse Turner. "They lost the state championship last year. They were sitting 5-0 before they came here. They're still one of the top teams in 1A."

"I'm not 100% dissatisfied with my team. I love the effort. But we know what we've got to do to get to a team like that, and we want to continue to build."

What's next

Covenant Christian stays within Class 1A District 7 play next Friday, as the Lions travel to Highland Baptist High School.

