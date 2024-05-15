CovCath brothers to face off in regional tennis final

The name Hussey is synonymous with high school tennis in Northern Kentucky.

As he prepares for his final high school tennis tournament, Covington Catholic senior Brady Hussey is set to face another Hussey, his brother Blake.

Both players will face off in the KHSAA Ninth Region singles tennis final on Wednesday evening. Brady is looking for his fourth straight singles title, and Blake his first.

Covington Catholic senior Brady Hussey hits the ball during the KHSAA Ninth Region boys tennis singles and doubles semifinals May 14, 2024 at Five Seasons in Crestview Hills, Ky.

Brady was a state semifinalist last year. CovCath head coach Al Hertsenberg predicts he will be the No. 2 seed at the state tournament, with Blake possibly being seeded as high as the 5-8 grouping.

CovCath has both doubles teams in the finals, as juniors Kalei Christensen and Alex Yeager will play freshman Jacob Kramer and Will Tribble.

Christensen and Yeager had a successful partnership in 2023 winning the first doubles state championship in school history as sophomores.

All the Colonels already clinched state berths, as did the players they defeated in Tuesday's semifinal round.

Highlands' Eli Back and Villa Madonna's Shayaan Ahmad advance in singles. Ryle's Ben Baker and Navneeth Selvalaju, and Dixie Heights' Griffin Derry and Colin McClure advance in doubles.

Highlands' Eli Back hits the ball in the singles semis during the KHSAA Ninth Region boys tennis singles and doubles semifinals May 14, 2024 at Five Seasons in Crestview Hills, Ky.

Back, a senior, has had success as both a singles and doubles player at Highlands. As a freshman, Back advanced to the doubles tournament with partner Eli Hornsby. He followed that season with a solid singles campaign in his sophomore year when he was the Ninth Region runner-up and qualified for the state tournament as a singles player. Back returned to the doubles tournament in his junior year, qualifying with partner John Laskey.

The singles and doubles tournaments are May 28-30 in Lexington. The team tournament begins June 3 in Berea.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Covington Catholic rolls in Ninth Region tennis tournament