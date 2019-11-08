Couturier lifts Flyers over Habs in OT

Sean Couturier scored 55 seconds into overtime to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Thursday.

Couturier's shot went under the arm of Canadiens goaltender Carey Price for the Flyers' second straight win.

Philippe Myers and James van Riemsdyk each added one goal for Philadelphia, which went 0-for-6 on the power play but nonetheless found a way to win.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart made 22 saves.

Ben Chiarot and Shea Weber scored one goal apiece for the Canadiens, who rallied from a 2-0 deficit before falling short in overtime.

Price was solid for most of the game with 40 saves on 43 shots.

The Flyers stayed aggressive and the forechecking paid off as Myers fired a wrist shot from the point for a 1-0 lead at 13:51 of the first period, his first goal of the season.

Less than two minutes later, Price went sprawling to the ice and made a spectacular save against Couturier.

Brendan Gallagher, who led the Canadiens in goals scored each of the last two seasons, was active throughout the first 20 minutes and he registered three shots on goal, tied for the team lead.

Philadelphia went ahead 2-0 just 49 seconds into the second when van Riemsdyk corralled a loose puck in front and scored his fourth goal of the season.

Price kept the Canadiens within two goals by helping to fend off a pair of power plays, including a 12-second two-man advantage.

Montreal then closed within 2-1 at 13:44 of the second when Chiarot took advantage of a bouncing puck off Hart and sent it into the net.

Philadelphia defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere nearly scored at the second period buzzer as his shot was stopped by Price and the puck then trickled through the crease. The Flyers took a 2-1 advantage after two periods.

Story continues

The Canadiens tied the game at 2-2 4:05 into the third when Weber scored following a Philadelphia turnover in its own zone.

Philadelphia's Carsen Twarynski was awarded a penalty shot with 6:43 remaining, but he was denied by Price.

The game then went to overtime to set up Couturier's heroics.

--Field Level Media