How Cousins and Vikings’ comeback impacts the Commanders

Just when it looked like the Commanders might have a rematch with the Vikings in the playoffs, Kirk Cousins and the Vikings made a huge statement.

The Vikings at home, unbelievably trailed the Colts 33-0 at the half. They were going to lose to Indianapolis and lose hold on their No. 2 seed in the NFC to the San Francisco 49ers. If the Vikings finished the No. 3 seed, this meant, with the current seeds holding up, the Commanders would get a rematch with the Vikings in the playoffs.

However, Kirk Cousins threw four second-half touchdown passes, and the Vikings just as unbelievably, erased a 33-point deficit, defeating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime Saturday.

Remarkably, the Vikings did not even get on the scoreboard until 8 minutes and 25 seconds remained in the third quarter. Meanwhile, the Vikings had given up easy scores on a Cousins interception and a blocked-punt touchdown contributing to the 33-0 halftime absolutely shocking score.

Cousins concluded his day with 34 completions for 460 yards and four touchdown passes. This after Cousins only passed for a mere 43 yards in the first half. Justin Jefferson hauled in 12 of those receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown, while K.J. Osborn collected ten more receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown.

Saturday’s huge comeback is the largest in NFL regular season history and also provided the Vikings their tenth one-score win of the season, tying an NFL record.

Commanders fans and probably some of the Commanders themselves had been thinking far enough in advance to hope for a rematch with the Vikings if the Vikings finish No 3 and the Commanders No. 6.

Speaking of which, the Commanders now need to focus on what is on their own table and take care of the Giants at FedEx Field Sunday night. The Commanders failed to defeat the Giants at MetLife Stadium two weeks ago, as the teams played to a 20-20 tie. Thus, both teams enter the Sunday night showdown with identical 7-5-1 records.

