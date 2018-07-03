NBA: Cousins says he 'made the smartest move ever' by joining Warriors

DeMarcus Cousins made the "smartest move ever" after agreeing to join NBA champions the Golden State Warriors.

All-Star Cousins reportedly agreed to a one-year, $5.3million with the Warriors – who already boast Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Cousins, recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, told ESPN joining Golden State was "his Ace of Spades" and that he had made the "smartest move ever".

"This is my chess move," Cousins added.

Cousins will now join fellow All-Stars Curry, Durant, Thompson and Green on the court in the Bay Area.

"Every guy was excited," he said after speaking with the star quartet.

The 27-year-old center chose Golden State over the Boston Celtics after leaving the New Orleans Pelicans, according to ESPN.

Cousins – a four-time All-Star – tore his Achilles tendon in late January and missed the rest of 2017-18.

He averaged 25.2 points and 12.9 rebounds in 48 games for the Pelicans.

Cousins, who reportedly attracted interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, spent his first six and a half NBA seasons with the Sacramento Kings before he was traded to New Orleans in February 2017.

He has averaged 21.5 points and 11 rebounds per game throughout his eight-year career.