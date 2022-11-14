Cousins, O'Connell and Josh Allen react to Vikings-Bills overtime thriller in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Cousins, and Kevin O'Connell and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen react to Vikings-Bills overtime thriller in Week 10.
Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from San Francisco's Week 10 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers for a helmet-to-helmet hit on quarterback Justin Herbert.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) The Vikings beat the Bills in overtime. The NFL's senior vice president of officiating acknowledged there was a breakdown in the instant replay process after a pivotal play late in Minnesota's 33-30 win over Buffalo on Sunday. Gabe Davis' 20-yard reception along the sideline with 24 seconds left in regulation should have been reviewed before the Bills ran another play, Walt Anderson told a pool reporter after the game.
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]
Dallas led 28-14 before Aaron Rodgers and rookie wide receiver Christian Watson hooked up twice to tie the game and Green Bay came up with a huge fourth-down stop in overtime.
Midway through the third quarter, the Cardinals have had to make another change at quarterback. Third-string QB Trace McSorley has entered the game for Colt McCoy. McCoy headed to the medical tent after throwing an incomplete pass that was also flagged for intentional grounding. McCoy was shown on the FOX broadcast grabbing the back of [more]
The Dolphins made the right hire at head coach this past offseason.
Follow our live coverage of Sunday’s NFL game between the Cowboys and Packers at Lambeau Field.
The Bills have a Josh Allen problem and dropped to third place after a heartbreaking 33-30 overtime loss to the Vikings.
The New York Giants benched wide receiver Kenny Golladay in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Houston Texans.
With their third straight loss, the Raiders look like a rudderless ship and the locker room is in disarray.
The Indianapolis Colts meet the Las Vegas Raiders as both teams struggle, and the Colts have an interim coach who came from ESPN.
No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12. For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote.
The Raiders are reeling at 2-7.
Justin Jefferson's catch of the year. Josh Allen's end zone fumble. This game was wild.
Streaks are meant to be broken, and the Packers snapped an impressively long streak for the Cowboys on Sunday.
National reactions: #Bills-#Vikings being called 'game of the year'
The 49ers didn't look great, but got an important win.
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco laid a hit on Kansas City Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, putting him in the NFL's concussion protocol.
The Giants rebounded from their pre-bye week loss to the Seahawks with a 24-16 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
The Packers were down 28-14 to the Cowboys and looking at a sixth-straight loss. Christian Watson, the Packers defense and Allen Lazard had other ideas.