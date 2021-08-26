‘It was what it was,’ Cousins keeps it short on Osterholm and Griffen

Mark Craig, Star Tribune
·1 min read
Kirk Cousins probably hasn't felt too comfortable outside the pocket this week.

The Vikings quarterback spent parts of Monday sitting through a pro-vaccination pitch and reuniting with a teammate who ripped him on social media in January.

In his first news conference this week, Cousins was asked Wednesday about both situations. He kept his answers short and his smile firmly in place.

First, Cousins, who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19, was asked about the Vikings bringing in University of Minnesota epidemiologist and infections disease expert Michael Osterholm to talk to the team this week. Coach Mike Zimmer and the team turned to Osterholm for help in persuading more players to get vaccinated. The Vikings reportedly have the lowest percentage of vaccinated players in the NFL.

"It was a great meeting," Cousins said. "Informative. It was what it was."

Later, he was asked about Everson Griffen. When the defensive end was re-signed on Monday, he said he'd be reaching out to apologize to and talk "man-to-man" with Cousins. In January, Griffen, the longtime Viking who played for the Lions and Cowboys last season, criticized Cousins and tweeted that Zimmer didn't want Cousins as his quarterback.

On Wednesday, Cousins said he talked with Griffen in January, "so it's kind of old news. But it's great to have him back, great to see his smile on the field."

Asked if Griffen had reached out to him since rejoining the team, Cousins said, "Yeah, I talked to him a couple days ago."

