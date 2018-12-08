Cousins believes Vikings have more potential ahead of Seattle trip

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins sees potential in his team as they fight to qualify for the NFL playoffs.

Cousins and the Vikings will travel to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday with a potential playoff spot on the line.

Minnesota have just four regular-season games remaining and hold the sixth seed in the NFC, while the Seahawks are fifth.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I do think that we can point to sometimes throughout the year where we've underachieved, not because we weren't giving effort or preparation, but we just haven't been able to sustain the level of potential in this locker room, play in and play out," Cousins said.

While two losses in their last three games certainly has not helped, Cousins would rather focus on what has gone right for Minnesota, including wins over the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles and a 22-point, fourth-quarter comeback that forced a tie with Green Bay in the first matchup of the season.

"We've shown we're a really good football team and can do some great things and have a lot to be excited about, and yet have still dropped a couple of games here and there and made some mistakes that get you beat," Cousins said. "So, the consistency at a high level of play is what we’re looking to do here."

Cousins signed a lucrative three-year, fully guaranteed deal worth $84million with the Vikings this offseason.

Since joining Minnesota, the 30-year-old has completed 71.3 percent of his passes for 3,490 yards, 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions, but the Vikings are 6-5-1 for the year.