Cousin of Penn State player commits to Michigan over Nittany Lions

As Penn State works through some of the final stages for the 2025 recruiting class, they are hoping their official visits pushes them over the top for many of the top targets who are coming to campus.

When players leave after these visits, fans get a bit nervous when there aren’t commitments that immediately follow.

Sometimes that’s warranted as it allows other schools in the process to give their final pitches to these players that might sway them in a different direction.

This was the case for one of Penn State’s top targets Kainoa Winston.

After seemingly be the leaders in the clubhouse during the majority of his recruitment, the Nittany Lions got some tough news when it was announced the four-star safety had committed to Michigan.

This is a tough pill to swallow as not only is he listed as the No. 95 player in the 2025 class according to On3’s Industry Ranking, but he is also the cousin of current Penn State player KJ Winston.

When it comes to recruiting, though, each process is different, and this one clearly worked out in that manner as he decided to commit to a rival of the Nittany Lions.

“I really like the people, the culture and the school. Ann Arbor is chill and laid back. I just like it there,” he told EJ Holland of On3.

Winston was in Happy Valley for an official visit during the weekend of June 7, but what he experience when visiting Michigan on May 31 was what ultimately sold him.

He developed a strong relationship with new secondary coach LaMar Morgan and felt like that was the place to be.

This is a tough development for Penn State as they turn to their other options in the secondary who are still uncommitted.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire