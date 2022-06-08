Cousin of former Auburn DB is set to visit the Plains this weekend

On Tuesday, 2023 defensive back Ja’Keem Johnson announced that he would be visiting Auburn from June 10-12. Interestingly enough, Johnson is a cousin to former Auburn defensive back T’Sharvan Bell.

Johnson is regarded as a four-star by 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. He is listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds. While planning on visiting the Plains, Johnson has also planned to visit Penn State (June 17) and Tennessee (June 24). These three visits will be the first of his official visits. Previously, in May, he took unofficial visits to Florida, Miami, and Georgia.

The Florida native received comparisons to LSU cornerback Sevyn Banks by 247Sports’ Southeast Recruiting Analyst Andrew Ivin.

A pass catcher-turned-pass defender that’s just starting to figure things out on the defensive side of the ball. Has the length everyone wants these days with a thin, wiry frame that’s over 6 feet. Tested in the upper percentile spring before senior season clocking a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash. Added even more context to his speed profile when he went a wind-aided 10.90 (1.6) in the 100-meter dash a few weeks later. Didn’t get a ton of snaps on defense as a junior after starting season off working primarily with the wide receivers, but ended up totaling three interceptions in four games. Is rather quick to read and diagnose.

Ultimately, the product of Osceola High School was primarily a receiver before he transitioned to the defensive side of the ball to play cornerback. His athleticism and versatility will bring aid to an Auburn secondary that will likely suffer losses to the NFL draft next off-season. This will be Johnson’s first visit to the Plains since receiving an offer from the Tigers in May.

