Courtroom video shows Scottie Scheffler's lawyer and prosecutor debating arraignment date

The lawyer for professional golfer Scottie Scheffler convinced a judge during a Monday court hearing to move the golfer's arraignment date back nearly two weeks, despite an objection from Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell, a courtroom video obtained by The Courier Journal shows.

In the video, attorney Steve Romines, who represents Scheffler, said he had a scheduling conflict Tuesday and needed more time to review the case. He added Scheffler, who would be expected to appear in-person because of his felony charge, had returned home to Dallas after playing in the final round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on Sunday.

O'Connell said delaying Scheffler's arraignment would give him "special treatment."

"This man should be treated like anyone else in this matter," O'Connell said before Jefferson District Court Judge Anne Delahanty.

Delahanty said she was confused over the question of how a delay would be unfair to the prosecutor.

"No, he (O'Connell) must be confused, judge," Romines said. He added arraignment delays are common due to heavy caseloads and that denying a delay would mean Scheffler's case would be treated differently than others.

Scheffler faces charges of second-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic, according to his arrest citation. Second-degree assault is classified as a Class C felony in Kentucky punishable by between five and 10 years in prison.

In the arrest citation, Louisville Metro Police said Scheffler was driving eastbound to enter Valhalla Gate 1 when he pulled into a westbound lane, "where outbound traffic was flowing," to avoid backed-up traffic due to a fatal accident involving a pedestrian.

Scheffler's arrest citation says LMPD Detective Bryan Gillis was "in the middle of the westbound lanes, in full LMPD uniform and a hi-visibility yellow reflective rain jacket," when he stopped the golfer and "attempted to give instructions."

Scheffler, the citation says, "refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground. Detective Gillis suffered pain, swelling, and abrasions to his left wrist and knee."

Scheffler's arraignment is scheduled for June 3 at 9 a.m., according to court records.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Scottie Scheffler case lawyers argue in courtroom video