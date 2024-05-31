Courtois, Nacho to start: Real Madrid predicted line-up vs Borussia Dortmund

There is only one day left before Real Madrid takes on Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final at the Wembley in London. In addition to being the most important game of the season for both the sides, this will also be the final game for them as they have already concluded their respective league seasons.

The Merengues were able to win the league with some matches to spare, and this situation allowed Carlo Ancelotti to utilize his fringe players in the last few league games. However, keeping in view the importance of this upcoming match, the Italian tactician will be going to the field with his strongest lineup.

Real Madrid’s expected lineup for the UCL final against Borussia Dortmund is as follows:

GK: Thibaut Courtois

This was the only position that had raised some doubts among the Real Madrid fans, but with the level that Courtois has shown since his return from injury, and Lunin’s recent illness, Carlo Ancelotti can be easily expected to start this game with the Belgian.

RB: Dani Carvajal

The Spanish veteran will once again be ready to take on the field in a Champions League final and hopefully add another UCL title to his name after already having won it with Real Madrid on five occasions.

CB: Antonio Rudiger

The German has been the most important defender for Ancelotti this season, and he has been key in Madrid’s run up to the final. He will be tasked with containing his friend and compatriot Niclas Fullkrug in this match.

CB: Nacho

Although Eder Militao has recovered from his injury, it is clear that the Brazilian is not yet at his best, and this was quite evident as he was unable to deal with the Villarreal forward, Alexander Sorloth, who scored four past Lunin, in a recent La Liga game.

Thus, Nacho will be expected to start this game, which could be his last in a Real Madrid shirt, and lead his team to another trophy with the captain’s armband.

LB: Ferland Mendy

The Frenchman has been the preferred left-back for Ancelotti over Fran Garcia, and his defensive skills will be needed in this match as he will be tasked to keep the dangerous Jadon Sancho quiet.

DM: Eduardo Camavinga

With Aurelien Tchouameni ruled out for this game with an injury, his fellow Frenchman will take his position at the base of the midfield, and will be given the difficult task of stopping Dortmund’s dangerous counter-attacks in the centre of the pitch.

The German will play for Real Madrid for one last time in this match, but other than this emotional aspect, his composure, passing and ball retention will be key for the Merengues to retain control in this game.

CM: Fede Valverde

While Kroos will be looking to bring stability and control in the game, Valverde will provide his characteristic energy in the midfield that is an essential aspect for any winning team in the modern game.

AM: Jude Bellingham

The Englishman will once again be the star on the field for Real Madrid, especially as he faces his old side only one year after having left them.

The Brazilian will once again lead the attack for Los Blancos, and will be looking to add his already impressive Champions League numbers. He already has scored five goals and four assists in this edition of the tournament, and has been the player most involved in goals in the last three UCL campaigns.