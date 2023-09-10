Courtney Williams scores and draws the foul
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Colts game.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Novak Djokovic outlasted Daniil Medvedev in a grueling 2023 U.S. Open men's final.
Michael Irvin was pulled from the NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage earlier this year after a Marriott hotel employee accused him of misconduct.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in the US Open Final.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Bears game.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Patriots game.
Love threw three touchdowns and Jones had 127 all-purpose yards.
Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso while celebrating their Women’s World Cup win earlier this summer.
Burrow and the Bengals were expected to field one of the NFL's most explosive offenses in 2023. Hold that thought.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. Browns game.
How did Purdy hang on to this ball?
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Djokovic goes for Grand Slam title No. 24.
The Falcons' Bijan Robinson scrambled for a masterful touchdown to start his NFL career.
The Longhorns beat Alabama 34-24.
In one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, Sean Strickland beat Israel Adesanya to become the new champion. The unpredictability of MMA is a major reason for its popularity.
The former USMNT coach had been on leave since Aug. 1 as MLS investigated the allegations.
It’s a weekend where several ranked teams go on the road to face unranked opponents, so there will be plenty of upset possibilities.
Sean Strickland entered the championship bout as a massive +450 underdog.