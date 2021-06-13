Courtney Williams Goes Off For 21 Points And 4 Threes To Lead Dream Past Mystics (June 13, 2021)
An efficient 21 points from Courtney Williams propelled the Dream to a victory and their third game with 100 points.
The Mystics struggled from the field in Sunday's 101-78 loss against Atlanta.
Breanna Stewart (Seattle Storm) with a 3-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun, 06/13/2021
Three of the four players to win all of Minnesota's four trophies will have had their jersey numbers retired. It leaves only Maya Moore.
Seattle Storm point guard Kiana Williams - who was drafted 11 days after winning an NCAA title - celebrated her Stanford graduation on the court.
