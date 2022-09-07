Courtney Williams with a First Basket of The Game vs. Chicago Sky

Associated Press

Caroline Garcia knows how it can feel to be a teen in tennis getting a ton of attention and outsized expectations, the way Coco Gauff does now. One big difference: Garcia, now 28, became an overnight sensation more than a decade ago thanks to one particularly noteworthy performance on a big stage — and long before she achieved the sorts of things Gauff has at 18. On Tuesday night at the U.S. Open, Garcia took charge and never really let Gauff — or the crowd — get fully involved.