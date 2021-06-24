Courtney Williams with a Buzzer Beater vs. Minnesota Lynx
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Courtney Williams (Atlanta Dream) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Minnesota Lynx, 06/23/2021
Courtney Williams (Atlanta Dream) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Minnesota Lynx, 06/23/2021
Candace Parker registered 23 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists in 23 minutes to help the Sky win their 6th straight.
“Enjoy the opulence.”
A month out from the Tokyo Olympics, the US men's basketball roster is taking shape, and it once again looks like a juggernaut.
When Phoenix's Deandre Ayton reached over the rim to dunk Jae Crowder's pass for what became the winning points of the Suns' 104-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, several players immediately argued that the play was illegal. Perhaps it was wishful thinking on their part.
Trae Young poured in 48 points as the Hawks rallied late to top the Bucks 116-113 in Milwaukee and steal homecourt advantage in the East finals.
Deandre Ayton's game-winning dunk would be an offensive goaltend on any other play, but not off an inbounds play.
If the Rockets want to move John Wall to get his contract off the books, here are four possibilities.
Brooks Koepka said the origins of the Brooks-Bryson beef started when DeChambeau didn't stay true to his word.
Jackie MacMullan explains why she feels Ime Udoka will be a great fit with Brad Stevens and thinks his coaching style could be what the Celtics need.
Officials apparently missed Cousins' shoves during the lengthy replay review at the end of Game 2.
After landing two top 14 picks, the Warriors have a lot of trade packages they can put together.
According to Suns head coach Monty Williams, Brett Brown was a source for the play that won Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. By Noah Levick
The Phoenix Suns are riding the momentum, the Los Angeles Clippers now have the home court and Chris Paul holds the wild card when the Western Conference finals head to California on Thursday night for Game 3 in the best-of-seven series. Despite missing Paul, their Most Valuable Player candidate who was sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols, the second-seeded Suns held serve at home in the first two games of the series, using polar-opposite means of recording 120-114 and 104-103 wins. Devin Booker dominated Game 1, exploding for 40 points as part of a triple-double that steered the offensive-minded win.
Not even LeBron James thought it could be real.
Andrew Wiggins discussed what he's learned from the Warriors.
The Clippers were close to stealing a Game 2 win in Phoenix until Paul George missed two late free throws and the Suns scored in the final second.
The knockout rounds begin on Saturday and the champion will be crowned on July 10.
Could the Melo era be over in Portland?
The Giants prevailed 9-3 in a 13-inning game. It was all very weird.
The Suns' Chris Paul, who is in the NBA's COVID-19 protocol, has passed a cardio exam, clearing the way for his comeback in Game 3 vs. the Clippers.