Courtney Williams with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Chicago SkyLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Courtney Williams (Connecticut Sun) with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky, 08/07/2022
Courtney Williams (Connecticut Sun) with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky, 08/07/2022
Hunt wants a new contract or a trade. Breaking it all down including the timing, his production in Cleveland and much much more:
What went into the reasoning behind these marks by ESPN's Kevin Pelton?
Leandro Lo, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion, reportedly was shot dead in Brazil, which triggered reactions throughout combat sports.
If you're planning this weekend to tune into Evo - the fighting game bonanza co-owned by Sony that takes place annually in Las Vegas - don't expect to see LeBron James. Admittedly, nobody really had their hopes up on that front until Warner Bros. released the beta version of "MultiVersus" last week, a crossover fighting game that features popular fictional characters from the studio's extensive list of IPs like Batman, Arya Stark and - yes - LeBron James, a basketball player so talented he can't
Will Zalatoris opened up about why he parted ways with longtime caddie Ryan Goble in the middle of the Wyndham Championship.
Lee returned to her home state to add some gymnastics flair to the traditional first pitch.
The Tampa Bay Rays already have 15 players on the injured list. Now pitching coach Kyle Snyder might be on the shelf, too. Snyder injured himself walking toward the mound to visit ace Shane McClanahan during the seventh inning of a 9-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.
The Lakers reportedly are pushing to get Russell Westbrook traded before a certain point on the calendar.
Tommy Fleetwood’s status for the rest of the season, including the FedExCup Playoffs, is in question after he announced that he was taking some time away.
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway has been delayed by inclement weather. The FireKeepers Casino 400 (USA Network, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) was scheduled to take the green flag at 3:01 p.m. ET before rain doused the 2-mile, D-shaped oval in Brooklyn, Michigan. MORE: Starting lineup | At-track photos […]
All the information you need to get ready for Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.
He'll get to face another team's cornerbacks this week.
On Saturday, Steph Curry was seen working with his son Canon on how to properly shoot a basketball.
What might the 2022 preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll look like? It's our predicted best guess on the first football Coaches Poll of the season.
Cliff Branch waited a long time to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He became eligible in 1991. The former Raiders receiver, though, died in 2019, three years before his induction into Canton. His sister, Elaine Anderson, delivered Branch’s acceptance speech Saturday on behalf of all of Branch’s siblings. “Today is bittersweet, because we [more]
Richard Seymour's Hall of Fame speech was fantastic, and he even took a playful jab at former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
How much would this help if he's able to go?
Running back Josh Jacobs is listed as a starter on the team’s preseason depth chart. It’s fair to wonder how much longer he’ll be on the team. Jacobs, the only skill-position player to start for the Raiders in Canton on Thursday night, had five carries for 30 yards. He added two catches for 14. Coach [more]
“I feel like I have so many options that I can go either way."
Pete Rose dismissed questions Sunday about his first appearance on the field in Philadelphia since the franchise scrapped 2017 plans to honor him because of a woman’s claim she had a sexual relationship with baseball’s hit king when she was a minor. “It was 55 years ago, babe,” Rose told a female baseball writer for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Rose, though, had no trouble reminiscing about the 1980 World Series champion Phillies team — it was 42 years ago, Pete — that was honored before Sunday's game.