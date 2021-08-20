Courtney Williams with a 3-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks
Courtney Williams (Atlanta Dream) with a 3-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 08/19/2021
Warriors fans everywhere have missed watching Klay Thompson make shots like this.
A new trade suggestion has the Philadelphia 76ers moving Ben Simmons to the Sacramento Kings in a 3-team trade.
Jonathan Kuminga made the Warriors look very smart.
LeBron James is not a fan of the NBA 2K22 ratings given to Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.
These four cities and venues are the most likely landing spots for the Coyotes, who are suddenly looking for a new home.
Nets forward Kevin Durant sits down with Draymond Green to talk about his decisions to leave the Warriors and the Thunder.
DJ noticed something with his driver and made the last-minute move before his tee time.
Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for an offensive comment he made during Tuesday's telecast
Jared Dudley's tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers is likely coming to an end, according to a report.
Before Monday, several NFL teams hovered in the vicinity of 100 percent vaccination rate. The Falcons got there first. It didn’t happen because they convinced their lingering holdouts to get the vaccine. Per a league source, the Falcons made it to full vaccination among all players by cutting their two unvaccinated players. Other teams in [more]
The Pistons infamously picked Darko Milicic over Carmelo Anthony with the No. 2 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.
After the 49ers got rid of quarterback Josh Rosen, the rest of the NFL passed on him as well. Rosen went unclaimed on waivers today, according to Field Yates of ESPN. That makes the 24-year-old Rosen an unrestricted free agent, free to sign with any team, but at this point it’s entirely possible that no [more]
Eagles vs. Patriots: 7 big takeaways from Philadelphia's second preseason loss
Nearly all of the Knicks’ free agent contracts this summer contain a team option in the final season.
Recruiting notes on Kentucky’s outlook for the 2022 class, the next player to commit to the Wildcats, the latest with Emoni Bates, and more.
The Yankees jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Minnesota Twins.
Four skirmishes broke out Thursday, the second and final day of joint practices between the Titans and Bucs ahead of their preseason game Saturday.
Kayla Harrison dominates Genah Fabian at the PFL Playoffs to advance to final of the 2021 season.
Jalen Hurd's latest injury makes the wide receiver's already unclear future with the #49ers even murkier.
Never mind the Beast of Angus, the opening skirmishes at the AIG Women’s Open turned into the Feast of Angus, as the golfers gorged on the unguarded, rain-softened links. Yet even in this windless free-for-all, the best player in the world still managed to finish the day on top. And so Nelly Korda’s astonishing run of form continues.