Courtney Williams with a 2-pointer vs. Dallas Wings
Courtney Williams (Connecticut Sun) with a 2-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 08/21/2022
The 2022 BMW Championship featured a bizarre scene involving Rory McIlroy, a fan and a remote-controlled golf ball. Watch what happened here.
LIV Golf will announce seven new players, including Open champion Cameron Smith, immediately after the FedEx Cup play-offs conclude next Sunday in another significant coup for the Saudi-funded series.
A basketball insider has reported that the Brooklyn Nets don't feel a sense of trust toward guard Kyrie Irving.
The slow time in 2021 got an unexpected boost when Tom Brady appeared on The Shop and dropped this juicy little nugget regarding his first-ever foray into free agency, the prior year. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end,” Brady said. “I was thinking, you’re sticking with that motherf–ker?” The immediate [more]
Saints punter Blake Gillikin got a "random" drug test from the NFL after one of the most amazing punts you will ever see.
Leon Edwards waited until the very last minute of a fight he was losing to unleash a perfectly placed head kick to knock out Kamaru Usman and lift the UFC welterweight title.
Watch the UFC 278 highlights video and recap from the welterweight championship rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards. The bout took place on the UFC 278 fight card on Saturday, August 20, at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo courtesy of UFC.com) Dana White takes mystery phone call during the UFC 278 Post-fight Press Conference | Video (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) https://www.mmaweekly.com/kamaru-usman-releases-short-statement-after-ufc-278-knockout-loss-champs-fk-u
Pat Perez is the second LIV player to drop out of the tour's antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, according to Sports Illustrated.
When it comes to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers have a handful of nothin’. That isn’t stopping them from bluffing. Owner Jed York recently suggested that the 49ers are happy to keep Garoppolo and his salary of $24.2 million, which becomes fully guaranteed (as a practical matter) at 4:00 p.m. ET on September 10. The [more]
Plenty of changes may be coming to the PGA Tour.
Banchero and Holmgren teamed up again on Saturday and faced LeBron James and several other players in the CrawsOver Pro-Am.
All the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Go Bowling at The Glen NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International.
Edwards’ win will go down not just as the most dramatic in UFC history but in all of sports history considering the stakes and the circumstances.
Juan Toscano-Anderson may seem like nothing more than a marginal role player, but he can help the Lakers in multiple ways.
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol leaned back in his chair postgame, trying to find more superlatives to describe ageless Albert Pujols. Words weren't easy to come by, as the slugger's lore in baseball history continues to grow.
At least they got the call right eventually. We think.
Aaron Rodgers did not play in Friday's preseason game, but his reaction to one of the more memorable plays had people talking on social media.
See the top Twitter reactions to Kamaru Usman's historic title defense vs. Leon Edwards in the UFC 278 main event.
Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk won his rematch against Anthony Joshua by split decision in Saudi Arabia on Sunday to set up a potential unification bout with Britain's Tyson Fury.
Ryan Poles never backed down in his negotiations with Roquan Smith, and the Bears will be better for it.