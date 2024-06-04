Courtney Whitson gets ready for life after playing career at MTSU

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — This weekend former Tennessee Volunteer quarterback Josh Dobbs was the guest speaker for the 1st annual Night of Champions in Kingsport. Still, the current San Francisco quarterback wasn’t the only star to rock the red carpet.

Kingsport native and former MTSU star basketball player Courtney Whitson was also helping with the event which attracted around 400 guests. Whitson, who just graduated finished with a decorated career with the Blue Raiders where she became only the second player to collect 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

Her next goal is to become a head coach and just like her playing days, she’ll let her faith lead the way.

“That’s why I do what I do. It’s my platform,” Whitson said. “And I was able to see, you know, especially off the court, and I grew. I’m heavily involved with FCA up there. I was able to grow as a person, but also just you take. I tell people all this all the time. We recruit a lot internationally. You take kids from all across the world and say, hey, you’re the team captain, you’re the leader. You have to make this team get to win a championship from all different backgrounds, you know, everything. And so I rely on my faith for that. And, you know, not everyone might believe in the same things that I do, but the way I carry myself, I hope that they can see that I love them.”

Whitson is working with her former coach Rick Insell as a graduate assistant while she finishes up school before deciding on high school or college coaching

