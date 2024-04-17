Courtney Walsh: Zimbabwe hire West Indies legend to help Women's T20 World Cup bid

Courtney Walsh had a stint as Bangladesh's bowling coach before taking charge of West Indies women in 2020 [Getty Images]

Zimbabwe have brought in former West Indies fast bowler Courtney Walsh as a coaching consultant as their women's side bid to reach a maiden World Cup.

The Lady Chevrons are targeting one of two qualification spots at the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Qualifier, which begins in the UAE on 25 April.

Walsh, who took 519 Test wickets, is assisting head coach Walter Chawaguta ahead of the tournament.

The 61-year-old previously served as head coach of West Indies women.

Walsh helped them reach a semi-final at the Women's Cricket World Cup in 2022.

"We count ourselves fortunate and privileged to be able to bring in Courtney as a technical consultant for our campaign in Abu Dhabi," Zimbabwe Cricket managing director Givemore Makoni said.

"He is one of the world's greatest cricketers and we believe his experience at the highest level of the women's game in particular will boost our chances."

Ten teams will participate in the qualifier in the UAE, which culminates on 7 May.

The sides will be split into two groups of five, with the top two progressing to the semi-finals and the two finalists securing the last two places at the Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh later this year.

Zimbabwe will face the hosts, Ireland, the Netherlands and Vanuatu in Group B, while Sri Lanka, Thailand, Scotland, Uganda and the United States comprise Group A.

Zimbabwe women won the gold medal at the African Games in Ghana last month, beating South Africa after a super over.