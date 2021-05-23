Courtney Vandersloot wins assists battle, but Sabrina Ionescu's Liberty beat Chicago Sky

Courtney Vandersloot dished out more assists.

Sabrina Ionescu's team still won the game.

Ionescu posted 19 points and 12 assists — her third time in five games this season with at least 11 — as her New York Liberty (4-1) defeated the Chicago Sky 93-85 Sunday in a WNBA matchup in Chicago. With four victories, the Liberty have already doubled their win total from 2020.

Vandersloot, meanwhile, dished out 16 assists — two shy of the single-game record she set last season — and added 14 points and four steals in the loss. The Sky point guard entered the young 2021 season averaging six helpers per game, third in the league behind Ionescu, who is now averaging 8.8 assists per game, and the Seattle Storm's Sue Bird (6.5 entering Sunday).

Vandersloot has the last three WNBA assists titles and set the league record last year with 10 per game.

WNBA 2021: How to watch, live stream games in league's 25th season

Ionescu also came up big for the Liberty with her perimeter shooting. The five three-pointers she made (on 10 attempts) were a career high for the 2020 No. 1overall pick. She led all players with 35:58 of playing time.

Ionescu made history last week by becoming the first Liberty player with a triple-double (ninth WNBA player all-time) and the youngest player to accomplish the feat in the WNBA.

Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Courtney Vandersloot out-assists Sabrina Ionescu as Liberty defeat Sky