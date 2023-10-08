Courtney Vandersloot and Stefanie Dolson discuss their WNBA Finals matchup against Las Vegas | NY Liberty

New York Liberty veterans Courtney Vandersloot and Stefanie Dolson set the stage for their WNBA Finals series against Las Vegas. Vandersloot: "Obviously, we want to come out aggressive in Game 1 and set the tone... but the team that makes the adjustments and executes is probably going to be the one that wins." Dolson feels New York's rebounding edge featuring WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones will create a lot of problems for Las Vegas. Dolson and Vandersloot were teammates on the Chicago Sky team that won the title in 2021 and are looking forward to doing the same in New York. "We know it's going to be a battle... it should be a good one. Hopefully we'll put on a good show."