Courtney Vandersloot with an And One vs. Las Vegas Aces
Dalton Del Don is joined by Jerry Donabedian from RotoWire for a deep dive into some late round RB sleepers and a conversation about how to find the right kicker for your team and which defense has an easy early schedule.
Because he's a strong rebounder the Timberwolves could use him some as a small-ball four now.
Wednesday night's U.S. Ryder Cup team dinner included plenty of strategy and potential pairing talk but no détente between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley didn't shy away from discussing Tre Bradford, calling it a mistake to bring in the former LSU Tiger.
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman shared his take on rookie Mac Jones beating out Cam Newton for the starting quarterback job.
Ohio State debuts a starting quarterback and holds off Minnesota. Tennessee debuts a coach and rolls Bowling Green. One conference leaves us confused.
Jermaine Wiggins explains why he believes the Patriots' decision to go with Mac Jones over Cam Newton as the team's starting QB "has the potential to be really ugly."
Jennifer Kupcho has more to celebrate than just making her first Solheim Cup team.
This Buckeye defense needs to improve if they are going to win out. We discuss that and two other points after the win against Minnesota.
P.J. Fleck was very gracious in defeat. Hear the compliments he gave Ohio State after the game.
The top two picks in most fantasy drafts are straight forward. But if you have the third pick, the idea of having a "choice" first comes into play. What should you do?
The only time the Giants and Dodgers met this deep into the season when both teams were this good was nearly 60 years ago.
"So, we misread the data and we continue to make the wrong adjustments in the game," said Mickelson.
Patrick Reed has revealed “I was battling for my life” when struck down by double pneumonia a fortnight ago and feared “I would not be able to say goodbye to my two children”.
Only six players on the 25-man USMNT roster had played in a World Cup qualifier before the match against El Salvador, and one of them was unavailable.
Asian World Cup qualifying began with two big surprises, the biggest being Japan's home loss to FIFA's 79th-ranked nation.
Natalia Bryant says she analyzed movies for months with her father Kobe.
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most in trade rumors over the past seven days, headlined by two sophomores this week.
A new trade suggestion has the Philadelphia 76ers moving Ben Simmons to the Toronto Raptors.
With the Ryder Cup looming in three weeks U.S. captain Steve Stricker is at East Lake this week to ready his team for the matches.