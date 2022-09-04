Courtney Vandersloot with an And One vs. Connecticut Sun
With the game in the balance, Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky turned up their defense and came away with a gritty win to move within one victory of returning to the WNBA Finals for a second straight year. Parker had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Kahleah Copper added 15 points and the Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 76-72 Sunday in Game 3 of the WNBA playoff semifinals. The Sky lead the best-of-five series 2-1.
Before she tried encapsulating one of the more memorable WNBA playoff games, Becky Hammon let out a little chuckle. Hammon could speak with a mix of excitement and relief after the Aces pulled out a wild 110-98 overtime in over the Seattle Storm in Game 3 of their WNBA playoff semifinal series on Sunday. Spectacular offensive performances, disputable missed calls and one glaring blown assignment by the home team that added up to the Aces being one win away from advancing to the WNBA Finals and ending Sue Bird's career.
Under pressure late and after losing a big lead, the Aces never backed down and held off the No. 4-seeded Seattle Storm 110-98 in overtime on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
It was a mightily messy Game 3 affair that would usually go in the Sun's favor. Offense couldn't help their cause.
