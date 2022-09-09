Courtney Vandersloot with an And One vs. Connecticut Sun
The Sky were in control, but it's the Sun making another Finals appearance.
WNBA Semifinals: The Connecticut Sun pulled off a late and improbable comeback vs. the Chicago Sky to clinch a spot in the 2022 WNBA Finals.
The Connecticut Sun spoiled the Chicago Sky’s hopes of becoming the first WNBA team in 20 years to repeat as champions.
The Chicago Sky are trying to punch their ticket to a second-consecutive WNBA Finals appearance.
Coach James Wade summed it up best Tuesday after the Chicago Sky dropped Game 4 of their WNBA semifinal series to the Connecticut Sun: “It’s a single-elimination game now.” In the final week of the regular season, the Sky lost back-to-back games to the Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces, who booked their ticket to the WNBA Finals on Tuesday night. And now with the series returning to Wintrust ...
A new champion will be crowned this season. Who raises the WNBA Championship trophy at the end of September?
Chelsea Gray scored 15 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter to lead Las Vegas.
"Shots on A'ja!"
The five-time All-WNBA selection retired as the league’s all-time winningest player (323), a mark that was surpassed by Sue Bird in June.
“Sue really has found her voice in the last five or six years, and the league has found its voice.”
DeWanna Bonner drops 19 points with 6 rebounds as the Connecticut Sun defeat the Chicago Sky in Game 4, 104-80.
Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson won her second WNBA MVP Award on Wednesday, beating out Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart.
Yahoo Sports WNBA writer Cassandra Negley reflects on the point guard’s 20-year long career — and how she was the face of both the Seattle Storm and the league itself.
Sue Bird, legendary WNBA player for the Seattle Storm, retires after 20 years on the court.
The finality of the situation finally hitting Sue Bird and the thousands that showed up hoping to see her career continue for at least 40 more minutes. Chelsea Gray was simply too good, sending the Las Vegas Aces to the WNBA Finals by beating the Seattle Storm 97-92 in Game 4 of their WNBA playoffs semifinal series Tuesday night. It brought an end to Bird’s illustrious career.
Las Vegas Aces head to WNBA finals after winning 97-92 against Seattle Las Vegas Aces won against Seattle Storm 97-92. The Aces will head into the WNBA finals.
