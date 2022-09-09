Courtney Vandersloot with an And One vs. Connecticut Sun

Chicago Tribune

Coach James Wade summed it up best Tuesday after the Chicago Sky dropped Game 4 of their WNBA semifinal series to the Connecticut Sun: “It’s a single-elimination game now.” In the final week of the regular season, the Sky lost back-to-back games to the Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces, who booked their ticket to the WNBA Finals on Tuesday night. And now with the series returning to Wintrust ...