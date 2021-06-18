Courtney Vandersloot with an And One vs. Connecticut Sun
Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago Sky) with an And One vs. Connecticut Sun, 06/17/2021
Mercedes Russell (Seattle Storm) with a 2-pointer vs. Indiana Fever, 06/17/2021
With a victory over the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, Mystics head coach Mike Thibault made WNBA history by securing his 350th career win.
Allie Quigley scores 23 points and Courtney Vandersloot adds an impressive double-double (10 points, 13 assists) as the Sky pull away in the second half over the Lynx.
Sophie Cunningham (Phoenix Mercury) with a 3-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 06/16/2021
Satou Sabally (Dallas Wings) with a 3-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx, 06/17/2021
38 points from Khris Middleton.
The fan who showed faith in the Suns after a fight in Denver will receive a signed Devin Booker jersey.
These guys are getting paid tens of millions of dollars to play in the NBA. The International Olympic Committee meanwhile pays them nothing — it simply provides a platform to market themselves on a global stage.
GMS Racing announced today it is anticipating the team‘s NASCAR Cup Series debut in the upcoming 2022 season. Leveling up in 2022. #WeAreGMS #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/adOTa6cYyx — GMS Racing (@GMSRacingLLC) June 17, 2021 “GMS is always looking forward and I believe this is the next step for the team in that process,” said team owner Maury […]
Myanmar's government was overthrown in a coup in February.
With Teofimo Lopez’s bout in Miami on Saturday against George Kambosos postponed because Lopez has COVID-19, all of the bouts that are on the betting menu at BetMGM feature massive favorites.
Atlanta closed Game 5 out on a 51-23 run — including a 14-0 sprint to the finish — to secure a 109-106 win and head home with a chance to close the series out on Friday.
La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony were married in 2010.
Antetokounmpo was +1400 a week ago. Now he's down to +450.
With Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely, it was time for Paul George to step up. He did and silenced 'Playoff P' doubters in the process.
Oscar De La Hoya's last fight was in December of 2008.