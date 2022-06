Associated Press

Penny Taylor used her induction into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday to call for the release of her former Phoenix Mercury teammate Brittney Griner, noting it's been 114 days since the seven-time WNBA All-Star was detained in Russia. The two-time Olympic gold medalist has been detained since Feb. 17 after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. Taylor also wished her wife, Diana Taurasi, a happy 40th birthday after playing Friday night in a Mercury win and then traveling to Tennessee to escort her to the induction ceremony.