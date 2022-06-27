Courtney Vandersloot hits wild buzzer-beater to lift Sky past Lynx

Courtney Vandersloot wasn't going to let the Chicago Sky blow their lead Sunday afternoon.

Vandersloot lifted the Sky to an 88-85 win over the Minnesota Lynx with a 3-pointer right at the buzzer. Her shot, which she hit over Minnesota center Sylvia Fowles, was perfect.

Vandersloot finished with 18 points, six assists and five rebounds in the win, and shot 4-of-7 from behind the arc.

The game likely marked Fowles' last in Chicago. The former Sky star is set to retire at the end of the season, and was honored on the court before the game.

Courtney Vandersloot hit a buzzer-beater to lift Chicago past the Lynx on Sunday afternoon. (Kamil Krzaczynski-USA Today)

Fowles finished with 12 points and six rebounds in the loss for Minnesota.

Chicago jumped to a 10-point lead after the third quarter, but its offense stalled late in the fourth when the Lynx held the Sky to three points over a nearly five-minute span. The Lynx tied the game after Kayla McBride hit three free throws with 7.6 seconds left.

That set up the final in-bounds play, where Vandersloot drilled her 3-pointer to lift the Sky to their third straight win and sixth victory in seven games.

Kayla McBride led the Lynx with 15 points, and Jessica Shepard added 15 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

Emma Meesseman added 15 points for the Sky while shooting 7-of-14 from the field, and Candace Parker finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. The Sky shot nearly 51% from the field as a team, and all five starters scored in double figures.