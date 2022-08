TheStreet.com

Over the last three years, chicken sandwiches have been popping up at every street corner. After a fried-chicken and pickle sandwich from Restaurant Brands International Popeyes' went viral in 2019, many a brand has tried to get in on the action with their own version of the food that caused caused round-the-block line-ups. It didn't matter if you had been making chicken sandwiches for years or only served coffee.