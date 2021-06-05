Courtney Vandersloot with a Block vs. Los Angeles Sparks
Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago Sky) with a Block vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 06/05/2021
Caron Butler spent two weeks in solitary confinement when he was 15, something he said completely "dehumanizes you."
Daryl Morey tweeted last week that Stephen Curry should 'join' his brother, Seth.
As fans begin to see what these celebrity bouts are about, they’ll walk.
Check back for updates on the fourth round here.
The second-seeded Phoenix Suns and third-seeded Denver Nuggets meet in the Western Conference semifinals. The Suns and Nuggets respectively beat the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers in the opening round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The two franchises last met in the playoffs in 1989.
Many flocked to social media to share their disappointment with the Mayweather-Paul fight.
Osaka was set to play in the Berlin WTA 5000 that begins on June 14.
The rights and wrongs of tennis players being obliged to offer their innermost thoughts to the world's media after matches has come under scrutiny at the French Open, but 17-year-old Coco Gauff manages the task with consummate ease. American Gauff reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final in only her seventh main draw appearance on Monday, dismantling Tunisian 25th seed Ons Jabeur 6-3 6-1. But it is not just on court that Gauff has all the right answers -- her open and honest nature allows her to handle the inevitable spotlight like a seasoned professional.
Ja'Wuan James is still going to try and get his salary back from the Broncos.
The bad blood between the pair has largely played out online but intensified at the Memorial Tournament on Friday when fans were removed from Dublin, Ohio's Muirfield Village for heckling DeChambeau with his rival's nickname "Brooksy." Koepka, who is not competing this week, said in a video on Twitter that he would offer 50 cases of free beer to any fan whose time was "cut short" at the tournament. DeChambeau said his agent had spoken to PGA Tour officials without disclosing too many details about the conversation.
Lorenzo Musetti announced his talent to the world but the 19-year-old was unable to pull off a huge shock against Novak Djokovic in the fourth round of the French Open. Musetti has already made waves on the ATP Tour but this was a grand slam debut for the Italian, who had already beaten David Goffin, Yoshihito Nishioka and Marco Cecchinato. This was his first chance to test himself against one of the sport's big beasts and, for two sets, Musetti was mesmerising before fading dramatically, pullin
Luka Doncic won't rest after losing a tough Game 7 to the Clippers.
"I mean, if he keeps talking about me, that's great for the PIP Fund.”
Regardless of whether or not the NFL MVP shows up to Green Bay minicamp this week, his statement will lack any ambiguity.
Vettori hasn’t lost since dropping a split decision to Adesanya, racking up five consecutive wins, and his intensity and determination have helped him grow a large fanbase.
Jon Rahm had a six-stroke lead in the Memorial Tournament but was forced to withdraw due to a positive COVID-19 test.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Alabama coach Nick Saban, who has won a record seven national championships, has agreed to a three-year contract extension running through the 2028 season. Alabama announced the extension on Monday, including $8.425 million in base salary and a talent fee for the current contract year with annual raises of unspecified amounts. The 69-year-old Saban, who has led the Crimson Tide to six national championships since taking over in 2007, will receive an $800,000 ''contract completion benefit'' after each contract year from 2022-25.
Jason Kidd will not take over for Terry Stotts with the Trail Blazers.
The Buccaneers are rewarding Bruce Arians and Jason Licht after winning the Super Bowl last season.
Christian Arroyo hit a two-run single in Boston’s three-run fourth inning, and the Red Sox took advantage of Miami’s shoddy play Monday to hold off the Marlins 5-3 for their fifth straight victory. Alex Verdugo added an RBI double and two hits for the Red Sox, who were coming off their first three-game sweep at Yankee Stadium since June 2011. The Red Sox are a season-high 14 games over .500 at 37-23.