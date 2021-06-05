Courtney Vandersloot with a Block vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Reuters

The rights and wrongs of tennis players being obliged to offer their innermost thoughts to the world's media after matches has come under scrutiny at the French Open, but 17-year-old Coco Gauff manages the task with consummate ease. American Gauff reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final in only her seventh main draw appearance on Monday, dismantling Tunisian 25th seed Ons Jabeur 6-3 6-1. But it is not just on court that Gauff has all the right answers -- her open and honest nature allows her to handle the inevitable spotlight like a seasoned professional.