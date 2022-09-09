Courtney Vandersloot with a Block vs. Connecticut Sun
The Connecticut Sun spoiled the Chicago Sky’s hopes of becoming the first WNBA team in 20 years to repeat as champions.
WNBA Semifinals: The Connecticut Sun pulled off a late and improbable comeback vs. the Chicago Sky to clinch a spot in the 2022 WNBA Finals.
The Sky were in control, but it's the Sun making another Finals appearance.
The Chicago Sky are trying to punch their ticket to a second-consecutive WNBA Finals appearance.
Coach James Wade summed it up best Tuesday after the Chicago Sky dropped Game 4 of their WNBA semifinal series to the Connecticut Sun: “It’s a single-elimination game now.” In the final week of the regular season, the Sky lost back-to-back games to the Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces, who booked their ticket to the WNBA Finals on Tuesday night. And now with the series returning to Wintrust ...
Chelsea Gray scored 15 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter to lead Las Vegas.
The five-time All-WNBA selection retired as the league’s all-time winningest player (323), a mark that was surpassed by Sue Bird in June.
Lindsay Whalen didn’t want to come to Connecticut. Her parents didn’t want her to come to Connecticut. Whalen had grown up in Hutchinson, Minnesota. She was a star at the University of Minnesota, an hour from her hometown. She would have preferred to stay there, in her comfort zone, playing for the Minnesota Lynx. But when her name was called at No. 4 in the 2004 WNBA draft, she was – as ...
Yahoo Sports WNBA writer Cassandra Negley reflects on the point guard’s 20-year long career — and how she was the face of both the Seattle Storm and the league itself.
Sue Bird, legendary WNBA player for the Seattle Storm, retires after 20 years on the court.
It capped Storm stalwart Sue Bird’s career, as the legend announced this would be her final season. The crowd gave her an emotional send-off.
The finality of the situation finally hitting Sue Bird and the thousands that showed up hoping to see her career continue for at least 40 more minutes. Chelsea Gray was simply too good, sending the Las Vegas Aces to the WNBA Finals by beating the Seattle Storm 97-92 in Game 4 of their WNBA playoffs semifinal series Tuesday night. It brought an end to Bird’s illustrious career.
Las Vegas Aces head to WNBA finals after winning 97-92 against Seattle Las Vegas Aces won against Seattle Storm 97-92. The Aces will head into the WNBA finals.